IMPD: Fatal crash on US 31 near border with Greenwood

Lights on top of an ambulance. A Muncie, Indiana, woman died on Nov. 11, 2023, in a two-vehicle crash involving a dump truck on U.S. 35 in Wayne County. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A fatal crash happened Tuesday night on U.S. 31 near the border with Greenwood, Indianapolis police say.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department did not immediately provide information about the people in the fatal crash.

IMPD was sent shortly before 9 p.m. Tuesday to a report of a fatal crash in the 8900 block of U.S. 31 South. That’s on the far south side of Indianapolis in an area with retailers and restaurants just north of Greenwood Park Mall.

IMPD sent its fatal crash investigation team.

No additional information was immediately available from IMPD.