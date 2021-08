Local

IMPD: Fatal crash under investigation on southeast side

Scene of a fatal crash on Aug. 23, 2021. (WISH Photo/Kevin Ratermann)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A deadly crash on the city’s southeast side is under investigation, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Officers were called to the area of East Raymond Street and South Keystone Avenue just before 5 a.m Monday.

Police said all drivers involved in the crash remained on the scene.

It’s unknown how many injuries and vehicles were involved in the crash.