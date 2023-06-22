IMPD, feds raid 14 homes in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Federal agents and local police arrested nine people after a series of raids Thursday morning in Indianapolis.

A total of 14 warrants were carried out, according to Lt. Shane Foley, public information officer for the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

IMPD did not say why the warrants were issued and did not share the names and ages of those detained.

One of the raids happened at around 6 a.m. at a home in the 800 block of North Tuxedo Street.

Video from News 8’s Mobile News Tracker shows agents from the Drug Enforcement Agency and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives entering the residence on Michigan Street and Sherman Drive.

Multiple police vehicles were parked on the street outside the home.

IMPD did not confirm if the sweep was related to Operation North Star, an ongoing operation involving the U.S. Marshals Service that targets people with warrants for serious violent felonies.

A representative from the ATF field office in Columbus, Ohio, confirmed the agency was involved in the raids but declined to share additional details.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office will share more information at a Friday press conference.