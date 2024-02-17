IMPD focused on public safety for NBA All-Star Game weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is estimating that tens of thousands of people will be coming to downtown Indianapolis to enjoy NBA All-Star game weekend both inside and outside of the scheduled events.

IMPD said it will have extra officers working to make sure people are safe and events run smoothly. Some IMPD officers will be working traffic posts, including escorting NBA All-Star team buses to and from Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Other officers will be keeping a close eye on what’s happening downtown.

“You’re going to have aviation officers assigned to our real-time crime center that are monitoring cameras, which gives a view of what’s going on and [gives the] ability for officers to respond more quickly,” said IMPD Lieutenant Shane Foley.

Earlier this week, 22 people were injured and one person was killed during a mass shooting after the Super Bowl parade for the Kansas City Chiefs, an event IMPD is trying to prevent from happening this weekend.

“It’s on our minds all the time,” Foley said. “Certainly more alert to it during large events like this.”

To prevent it, IMPD is leaning on resources from other agencies.

“The Important part of our planning is cooperation with our state and federal partners, and we’re monitoring any potential threats to the events of All-Star weekend,” said Foley.

Outside of preventing a mass shooting, IMPD will also be cracking down on illegal parties that could spark violence.

“We’re going to have teams dedicated to monitoring events at short term rentals, or at pop up bars, if you will,” said Foley.

While taking this weekend seriously, IMPD said events like this are fun for officers.

“We’re here for public safety, but we’re also here to ensure that everybody has a good time,” said Foley.

With help from state and federal agencies, IMPD said it has not identified any threats to the NBA All-Star Game weekend events.

