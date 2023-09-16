IMPD holds graduation ceremony for new officers

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has 23 new officers.

The probationary officers graduated Friday after spending 28 weeks in the classroom training. Now, they will do 20 weeks of learning on the streets.

“We’re kind of paving the way,” said David Zerfas, a graduate of IMPD’s 26th recruit class. “A lot of academies are following our model. I feel like Indianapolis in particular was an excellent choice because of the amount of experience I’ll get very, very quickly and the high standard, and the high level of training here at the academy.

IMPD is still looking for officers. The department is accepting applications right now.