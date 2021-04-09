Local

IMPD honors fallen officer Breann Leath with memorial workout

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis metropolitan police on Thursday honored fallen Officer Breann Leath with a memorial workout challenge.

Friday marks one year since officer Leath was killed in the line of duty.

The event was held at the department’s training academy on North Post Road.

Participants had two workout options: yellow or black. IMPD said says the black workout is what Leath would have chosen: running a mile, then completing six dozen pushups and squats, then a burpee series. In all, it’s 231 reps — Leath’s resting unit number.

One IMPD officer told News 8 that Leath would have been happy to see all the people participating in the fitness event.

“Believe it. She would be participating as well. It is something positive and even for folks that it can be challenging, just being here means a lot,” said Babacar Diouf.

On Friday, Leath’s family is having a private celebration to honor her. IMPD says several ceremonies and services are planned over the next few days.