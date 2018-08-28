IMPD honors first officer killed in the line of duty

Local News

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -- Officials with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department honored the first officer killed in the line of duty on Wednesday.

Officer Hugh Burns was killed in 1882, but it was later discovered that his grave failed to detail his sacrifice. 

IMPD held the ceremony at Holy Cross and St. Joseph's Cemetery. The ceremony included an Honor Guard, along with a 21-gun salute and flag holding ceremony. 

An engraved footstone was also placed at his grave to honor his sacrifice. 

