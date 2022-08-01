Local

IMPD hosting free youth summit Aug. 20

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department will host a free youth summit later this month in an effort to build strong relationships with the city’s young people.

IMPD Chief Randal Taylor and members of the department will meet with local teenagers on Aug. 20 during “Engaged 2022” at Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Indiana (1433 N. Meridian St.).

The department wants to hear from the city’s young people and talk with them about their home life, school life, interactions with law enforcement, attitudes toward officers, and more.

“We want to hear what their mindset is, what their solutions are, issues that they’re going to be dealing with as they grow older in the community,” Taylor said. “These young people are going to be leaders of tomorrow. What better way to utilize our time than to engage them in conversations about what’s important to them now and in the future?”

Some of those in attendance will be selected to serve on Taylor’s Youth Council, according to IMPD. The council will be asked to speak on issues as to how the department engages with the city’s young people.

“We really value the opinions of youth. We need kids who are willing to speak and engage and really put the pedal to the metal from the standpoint of making things happen in this community for them,” Taylor said.

Online registration is now open at the Indy Police Athletic & Activities League website. IMPD expects slots to fill up quickly.