IMPD hosts workout challenge to honor Officer Breann Leath

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department’s Recruiting Unit is hosting a memorial workout challenge in honor of fallen officer Breann Leath Thursday evening.

The event is free and held at IMPD’s Training Academy at 901 North Post Road.

Check-in opens at 5:45 p.m. closes at 6:15 p.m.

Event starts at 6:30 p.m. ends at 8:00 p.m.

It’s free to attend, but donations are welcomed to benefit Zayn’s Foundation, according to IMPD.

The event is organized by Officer Babacar Diouf, former field training officer for Leath. He used her name as an acronym: “Brave, Resilient, and Empowered like #BRE!”

Officer Diouf remembered several inspiring moments from his time training Leath, including her first day as a rookie.

“That very night I am receiving the officer of the month award for the North District. So she looked at me, shake my hand, said ‘I am Officer Leath, I’m with you today. But I see this is what I’ve got to live up to. I will get one of those one day.’ And surely, she did,” remembered Officer Diouf.

He also said she made him laugh, teaching him how to use Snapchat.

Officer Diouf says participants can sign up for the yellow or black workout.

The Yellow is a group workout. We will place participants in groups to share the workload. Black is an individual challenge

Black

1 mile

77 Push-ups

77 Squats

77 (17 burpees- 40 Butterfly sit ups- 20 Jumping Pull-ups)

Yellow

22 Push-ups

22 Squats

22 Butterfly Sit-ups

11 Pop Jacks

400 meters run/walk

Repeat 3 times.

The total exercises equal 231 total reps which is fallen Officer Breann Leath (B#231) resting unit number, according to Officer Diouf.

Register here and email questions to impd_recruiter@indy.gov.