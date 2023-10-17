IMPD: I-465 closed after chase ends in crash, search for person

A view on Oct. 17, 2023, of a described as "roadway hazard" on I-465 westbound lanes between South Keystone and Madison avenues. (WISH Photo/Adam Pinsker)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A crash Tuesday afternoon on I-465 on the south side of Indianapolis came after a vehicle pursuit, and police at 3 p.m. were continuing to look for a person who fled.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department reported on social media just after 3:15 p.m. Tuesday that the crash caused minor injuries. The social media post added, “The safety of those involved and the public are our priority.”

Indiana Department of Transportation had initially called for the road to reopen by 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, but the road remained closed at that time, traffic cameras showed.

IMPD had first announced the crash and the closed interstate on social media just after 2:35 p.m. Tuesday.

IMPD was planning to share more information with the news media at a staging area just north of the crash site, where the computer-aided dispatching system also reported an Indianapolis Fire Department run as “assist SWAT.”

The lanes of I-465 westbound just west of the I-65 interchange on the south side were closed, Indiana Department of Transportation said on social media on 2:35 p.m. Tuesday. INDOT described as “roadway hazard” as being between South Keystone and Madison avenues.

IMPD has not said where they are searching for the person who fled from the crash scene.

No other details on what led to the chase or the search for the person were immediately available.

Below is a photo of the crash site from News 8’s Adam Pinsker