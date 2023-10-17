IMPD: I-465 reopens after chase ends in crash, search for person

A view on Oct. 17, 2023, of a described as "roadway hazard" on I-465 westbound lanes between South Keystone and Madison avenues. (WISH Photo/Adam Pinsker)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A crash Tuesday afternoon on I-465 on the south side of Indianapolis came after a vehicle pursuit, and police at 3 p.m. were continuing to look for a person who fled.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department reported on social media just after 3:15 p.m. Tuesday that the crash caused minor injuries. The social media post added, “The safety of those involved and the public are our priority.”

One lane of I-465 had reopened as of 3:45 p.m. Tuesday. IMPD had first announced the crash and the closed interstate on social media just after 2:35 p.m. Tuesday.

Indiana Department of Transportation had initially described a “roadway hazard” for closing I-465 westbound between South Keystone and Madison avenues.

IMPD was planning to share more information with the news media at a staging area just north of the crash site, where the computer-aided dispatching system also reported an Indianapolis Fire Department run as “assist SWAT.”

IMPD has not said where they are searching for the person who fled from the crash scene. However, News 8 photographer David Smith saw a large police and emergency vehicle presence on Salem Square. That street is in small residential addition northwest of the South Keystone Avenue overpass for I-465.

No other details on what led to the chase or the search for the person were immediately available.

Below is a photos of the crash site from News 8’s Adam Pinsker

Below is a photos of the crash site from News 8’s David Smith