IMPD identifies officer involved in Dreasjon ‘Sean’ Reed shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has identified the officer who shot Dreasjon “Sean” Reed.

IMPD says Officer Dejoure Mercer shot Reed. Mercer has been with the department for four years. IMPD says Mercer has no violations in his discipline records.

The department said it is “working to formalize a policy that outlines when and how officers involved in critical incidents should be identified to the public.”

IMPD also identified Officer Steven Scott as the officer disciplined for his “closed casket” remark overheard as Reed streamed on Facebook Live. Scott has been with IMPD for 15 years.

“As Chief of Police, my responsibility is to protect the safety of all in our city, including our IMPD officers. With that in mind, I am following up on my commitment to be transparent with the community we serve,” Chief Randal Taylor in a statement. The disclosure policy will be made available to the public when it is finalized and approved.

Reed was shot and killed on May 6 following a vehicle pursuit.

The case is currently being investigated by special prosecutor, Rosemary Khoury, a deputy prosecutor in Madison County.