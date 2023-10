IMPD increasing patrols at Jewish synagogues and facilities

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department confirmed via X that it has increased patrols at Jewish synagogues and facilities around the city out of an abundance of caution.

IMPD asks that residents stay vigilant and to call 911 they spot anything suspicious.

The news comes after recent attacks on Jewish facilities nationwide and fears of violence inspired by the Israel-Hamas war.

(Photos Provided/Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department via X)

Related Coverage