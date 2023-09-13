IMPD: Intersection of Washington and Post closed due to serious crash

Blurred red and blue police lights atop an IMPD patrol car. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A serious crash has closed the intersection of East Washington Street and North Post Road on the east side of Indianapolis.

Officers and medics responded to the intersection next to Washington Park at around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday and located one or more damaged vehicles.

“At least one individual has been transported to an area hospital in critical condition,” Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Public Information Officer Samone Burris said in a release.

Traffic will be impacted at the intersection “for several hours” until crash investigation and cleanup are complete, Burris says.

Drivers and pedestrians should avoid the area and seek an alternate route.

This story is still developing and will be updated as soon as more information is available.