IMPD investigating police shooting on city’s northeast side

An Indianapolis Metopolitan Police Department patrol car at a crime scene in Indianapolis. Starting on Oct. 23, 2023.(WISH Photo)
by: Ashley Fowler
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers are investigating a Friday morning police shooting near the Indiana State

IMPD says no officers were reported to be injured. No word yet on any other injuries.

Officers were called around 11 a.m. to the 3900 block of Caroline Avenue. That’s a residential area near 38th Street and Keystone Avenue, a few blocks east of the Indiana State Fairgrounds.

This story is developing and will be updated.

