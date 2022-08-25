Local

IMPD investigates police shooting; people asked to avoid area near 30th, Post

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says a police shooting happened Wednesday night on the city’s east side.

Police asked people to avoid the area of Cheswick Village and Briergate Apartments as they search for a suspect.

IMPD says the shooting happened Wednesday in the 2900 block of Carnaby Street. That’s southeast of the intersection of 30th Street and Post Road.

Police say there is no indication that anyone was struck by gun fire.

This is an active investigation. News 8 has a crew on the way to the scene. This story will be updated.