IMPD: 3 people shot in less than an hour

A street sign for Clifton Street and 36th Street in Indianapolis on Dec. 30, 2022. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police were investigating Friday after three people were shot in less than an hour.

No arrests have been made and police had not shared information on any suspects. There was nothing to indicate the three shootings were related.

Morris Street and Belmont Avenue

Just after 11:20 p.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers found a male shot near the intersection of Morris Street and Belmont Avenue on the city’s west side.

The victim was shot in the leg, officers at the scene tell News 8. He was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Plum Drive/Mann Road

A few minutes after the first shooting, police were called to a shooting at the Arborwood at Mann Road Apartments near Mann and Mills Roads on the city’s southwest side.

IMPD officers found a male shot at an apartment on Plum Drive. He was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

36th and Clifton Streets

A male was found shot in the head just after midnight at a home near 36th and Clifton Streets, just west of Crown Hill Cemetery, officers at the scene tell News 8.

IMPD says the victim was transported to a hospital in stable condition.