Local

IMPD investigating 70-year-old man’s ‘suspicious’ death

by: Kyle Bloyd
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The coroner’s office believes a 70-year-old man may have died after being physically assaulted.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office says 70-year-old Jesus Chan Mazariegos died from “possible physical assault resulting in blunt force injuries.”

Mazariegos was found in a parking lot in the 4400 block of Mission Drive. That’s an apartment complex near 46th Street and High School Road.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called to the area around 5:30 p.m. on April 25. Person were called on a report of a “person down.”

IMPD is calling it a “death investigation with suspicious circumstances.”

No information regarding a possible suspect has been released.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Life. Style. Live! ‘Hot Links’ May 2, 2022

Life.Style.Live! /

Newborn dies after mother seriously injured in Hagerstown crash

Indiana News /

Monday’s business headlines

Business /

Registration open for Indiana Youth Cadet Law Enforcement Academy

Local /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.