IMPD investigating after 3-year-old accidentally shot in hand

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a 3-year-old accidentally shot themself in the hand.

IMPD said the investigation began after the child was taken to Community East Hospital after being shot Friday evening.

Police said the child shot was shot in the finger with a gun that was in a home. The child is awake and breathing.

No further information was provided on the situation.