IMPD investigating after body found on near northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis homicide detectives were investigating Monday after a body was discovered in an alley on the city’s near northwest side.

Just before 6:45 a.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to a neighborhood in the 800 block of West 25th Street, near Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street, for a death investigation.

“Officers arrived and located a victim with injuries consistent with trauma,” IMPD Public Information Officer Samone Burris said in a release.

Investigators did not provide any details about the victim or their cause of death.

News 8 has a crew at the scene.

