INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A child has been shot on the city’s east side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Police were called to the 4500 block of Jamestown Court before noon for a report of a person shot. After arriving on the scene, police discovered that a child had been shot.

There’s been no word on condition or of any other injuries.

News 8 has a crew headed to the scene.

This story will be updated once more information becomes available.