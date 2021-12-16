Local

IMPD investigating after laptop, iPhone and NHRA Championship ring stolen

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The search is underway for the suspect in a recent theft, according to Crime Stoppers.

Police are asking for help locating the suspect who stole a coat, computer, iPhone X and NHRA Championship ring stolen from the Best Western located at 401 East Washington Street.

Officers said the theft took place on Dec. 11 at 4:30 p.m.

The stolen items may be in a black 5.11 backpack, police said.

Police describe the suspect as a Black male who was wearing a baseball hat and a medical mask while carrying several bags.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.