IMPD investigating after man found shot at east side apartment complex

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man is in critical condition following a Monday night shooting on the city’s east side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Just before 9:30 p.m., police were called to a person shot at the Stonybrook Commons Apartments off of 30th Street near German Church Road.

Officers arrived and found two people inside a car. One person, a man, had been shot.

Investigators believe the shooting happened somewhere else and that the other person drove the victim away and called 911.

Police have not said who was shot or identified any possible suspects.