IMPD investigating after victim shot multiple times, in critical condition
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) - The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after one person was shot multiple times Monday morning.
A mother brought her son to an east side hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim, who is said to be under 18 years old, was then transferred to Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital.
IMPD says the shooting happened in the area of Arapahoe Drive near 46th Street and Mitthoeffer Road at approximately 3:45 a.m.
Police say the victim is in critical condition.
This story will be updated when further details are provided.