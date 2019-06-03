Local News

IMPD investigating after victim shot multiple times, in critical condition

Posted: Jun 03, 2019 05:26 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 07:46 AM EDT

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) - The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after one person was shot multiple times Monday morning.

A mother brought her son to an east side hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim, who is said to be under 18 years old, was then transferred to Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital.

IMPD says the shooting happened in the area of Arapahoe Drive near 46th Street and Mitthoeffer Road at approximately 3:45 a.m.

Police say the victim is in critical condition.

This story will be updated when further details are provided.

 

 

 

