IMPD investigating death on West Ray Street

Red and blue police lights on top of an IMPD patrol vehicle. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department on Sunday is investigating a death on the city’s southwest side.

At 4:50 p.m. Sunday, IMPD officers were dispatched to the 5700 block of West Ray Street on a report of a person shot. That is near the Cloverleaf Apartments on the city’s southwest side. When officers arrived to the scene, they found a man with gunshot wound injuries. The injured man was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

IMPD detectives believe they’ve identified the individuals involved in this incident, and are working to learn more about the circumstances leading to this incident. Investigators are unsure at this time if the shooting was caused by another individual or self-inflicted. For now, this incident remains a death investigation.

Investigators ask that anyone with information related to this incident contact the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475.