IMPD investigating fatal crash near East 34th Street

Lights on top of an ambulance. A person died in a fatal two-vehicle accident on Indianapolis' northeast side near East 56th Street and Arlington Avenue on April 14, 2024.
Lights on top of an ambulance. (WISH Photo)
by: Jay Adkins
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department on Saturday is investigating a fatal crash on the city’s east side.

Around 8:25 p.m. Saturday, IMPD officers responded to a report of a crash in the 5700 block of East 34th Street. Officers confirmed the crash is fatal.

The IMPD fatal crash investigation team is investigating the incident.

Investigators did not immediately provide any additional information.

