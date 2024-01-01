Search
IMPD investigating fatal crash near Kessler Blvd., Spring Mill Rd.

Deadly crash on north side

by: Jay Adkins
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are investigating a fatal crash that occurred near the city’s northeast side on Sunday evening.

According to IMPD, the crash occurred near the area of Kessler Boulevard and Spring Mill Road at 7:30 p.m. Sunday. Investigators say it was initially a crash involving serious bodily injury, but it eventually turned fatal.

Investigators did not immediately release information on the individuals involved in the crash or what caused the incident.

This article will be updated when more information has been released.

