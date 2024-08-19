IMPD investigating fatal crash near Riverside Park

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department on Sunday is investigating a fatal crash on the city’s northwest side.

Around 8:18 p.m. Sunday, IMPD officers were dispatched to the 2800 block of East Riverside Drive on a report of a personal injury crash. That is just east of Riverside Park. Investigators confirmed this was a fatal accident, but they did not immediately release details on how many vehicles were involved, how many people were involved, and what caused the accident.

No further information was provided.

