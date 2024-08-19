Search
IMPD investigating fatal crash near Riverside Park

A photo of an ambulance. (WISH Photo)
by: Jay Adkins
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department on Sunday is investigating a fatal crash on the city’s northwest side.

Around 8:18 p.m. Sunday, IMPD officers were dispatched to the 2800 block of East Riverside Drive on a report of a personal injury crash. That is just east of Riverside Park. Investigators confirmed this was a fatal accident, but they did not immediately release details on how many vehicles were involved, how many people were involved, and what caused the accident.

No further information was provided.

News 8 is on the way to the scene.

