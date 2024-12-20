IMPD investigating fatal crash near Rockville Road
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers on Thursday are investigating a fatal crash on the city’s west side.
Around 6:51 p.m. Thursday, IMPD officers were dispatched to the 9000 block of Rockville Road on a report of a personal injury crash. That is a commercial area just east of Avon.
Investigators confirmed the crash was fatal. No additional information was provided.
News 8 is on the way to the scene.
News at your fingertips! Stay informed with Indiana, Local, and National News straight to your inbox.