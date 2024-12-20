35°
IMPD investigating fatal crash near Rockville Road

Scene of the incident near the 9000 block of Rockville Road. (WISH Photo/Kyle Fisher)
by: Jay Adkins
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers on Thursday are investigating a fatal crash on the city’s west side.

Around 6:51 p.m. Thursday, IMPD officers were dispatched to the 9000 block of Rockville Road on a report of a personal injury crash. That is a commercial area just east of Avon.

Investigators confirmed the crash was fatal. No additional information was provided.

News 8 is on the way to the scene.

