IMPD investigating fatal crash on city’s east side

Indianapolis police are at the scene of a fatal crash on the city's east side. IMPD says the crash happened around 6:30 a.m. at South Kitley Avenue and Brookville Road west of I-465. (WISH Photo)
by: Ashley Fowler
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police are at the scene of a fatal crash on the city’s east side.

Just before 6:30 a.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to a vehicle crash at the intersection of South Kitley Avenue and Brookville Road. That’s in the 6500 block of Brookville Road between Arlington and Shadeland avenues, west of I-465.

About 15 minutes later, IMPD confirmed that at least one person was killed in the crash.

No other information was immediately available.

Brookville Road is closed between Hunter Road and Kitley Avenue for crash investigation and cleanup. Drivers should avoid the area and seek an alternate route.

