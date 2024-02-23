IMPD investigating fatal crash on city’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person died and two others were injured in a crash Friday morning on the east side of Indianapolis, police said.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were sent just before 8:30 a.m. to a two-car crash with injuries near the intersection of 21st and North Irwin street. That’s just west of Shadeland Avenue near the I-70/I-465 interchange.

The driver of one of the involved vehicles was killed, according to IMPD, while the driver of the second vehicle was taken to a nearby hospital in serious condition.

A child who was in the second vehicle received minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

IMPD says traffic in the area will be impacted for several hours until investigation is complete.

Drivers and pedestrians in the area should seek an alternate route.