IMPD investigating fatal crash on east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A Tuesday evening fatal crash on the city’s east side is under investigation, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Officers were called to the 6600 block of East 10th Street around 11:45 p.m.

Police said a pedestrian was lying in the road when a vehicle struck the individual.

Officers said the driver involved in the fatal crash remained on the scene and is cooperating.