IMPD investigating fatal hit-and-run on city’s southwest side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a Sunday hit-and-run that killed a person on the city’s southwest side.

Just before 11:45 p.m. Sunday, police responded to a report of a person hit by a vehicle at the intersection of Mann and Mooresville Roads.

Officers arrived and spoke to a 911 caller who said they saw a body in the road.

The victim, later identified as a male, was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators have not determined if the person was a teenager or an adult, according to IMPD.

Police are still looking into what happened and have not identified any possible suspects.