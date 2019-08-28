IMPD investigating fatal weekend pursuit

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal pursuit that occurred over the weekend.

According to IMPD, officers in the area of East 32nd Street and Shick Drive around 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 25, witnessed a silver Impala drive through a stop sign. Officers then attempted to pull the vehicle over but the driver of the vehicle disregarded officers and a short pursuit then ensued.

The short pursuit, which went through a neighborhood, ended when the Impala struck a tree.

Police said a perimeter around the vehicle was quickly established after seeing what they believed to be movement inside the car. Several officers ordered the driver to step outside but the driver did not respond.

A K9 officer on the scene was able to bust out a window and the male driver was witnessed unconscious inside the vehicle.

The driver was then transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.