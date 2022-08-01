Local

IMPD investigating Friday shooting as homicide

IMPD patrol cars at the scene of a shooting in Indianapolis on July 29, 2022. (WISH Photo from video)
by: Ashley Fowler
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A fatal Friday morning shooting near a gas station on Indy’s west side is being investigated as a homicide, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Just after 12:30 a.m., police were called to a Marathon gas station near the intersection of 38th Street and High School Road.

Officers arrived and found a man, later identified as 20-year-old Gregory Johnson, shot inside a vehicle. Johnson was taken to a hospital in critical condition and died of his injuries on Sunday, IMPD says.

Investigators determined the shooting happened at 6400 Commons Drive. That’s a residential area off of North High School Road, about one mile northwest of the Marathon station.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office will release the name of the victim once his family has been notified.

