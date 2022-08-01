Local

IMPD investigating Friday shooting as homicide

IMPD patrol cars at the scene of a shooting in Indianapolis on July 29, 2022. (WISH Photo from video)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A fatal Friday morning shooting near a gas station on Indy’s west side is being investigated as a homicide, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Just after 12:30 a.m., police were called to a Marathon gas station near the intersection of 38th Street and High School Road.

Officers arrived and found a man, later identified as 20-year-old Gregory Johnson, shot inside a vehicle. Johnson was taken to a hospital in critical condition and died of his injuries on Sunday, IMPD says.

Investigators determined the shooting happened at 6400 Commons Drive. That’s a residential area off of North High School Road, about one mile northwest of the Marathon station.

