IMPD investigating homicide near daycare on city’s near-west side

An IMPD patrol car with illuminated red and blue lights. (WISH Photo from video)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police were investigating a homicide Friday morning on the city’s west side

Shortly before 7:30 a.m., Indianapolis Metropolitn Police Department officers were called to a shooting near a church and daycare center at the intersection of West 10th Street and Holmes Avenue.

The person had gunshot wound injuries and died at the scene, IMPD said in a statement.

Police were still investigating and did not share any details about what happened.