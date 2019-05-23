Victim identified in homicide on city's east side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) - Authorities have identified the man killed on the city's east side early Wednesday morning.
The Marion County Coroner's Office identified the victim as 53-year-old Phillip Toombs.
Police say Toombs was found in the road in the 900 block of Bosart Avenue just after 2:15 a.m Wednesday with some kind of cut or laceration.
Police found him in "extremely critical condition."
As a result of his injuries, Toombs died as he was being transported to the hospital.
Officers believe Toombs was involved in a fight in the area before being cut.
No possible suspect information has been released.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.