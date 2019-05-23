Local News

Victim identified in homicide on city's east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) - Authorities have identified the man killed on the city's east side early Wednesday morning. 

The Marion County Coroner's Office identified the victim as 53-year-old Phillip Toombs. 

Police say Toombs was found in the road in the 900 block of Bosart Avenue just after 2:15 a.m Wednesday with some kind of cut or laceration.

Police found  him in "extremely critical condition."

As a result of his injuries, Toombs died as he was being transported to the hospital.

Officers believe Toombs was involved in a fight in the area before being cut.

No possible suspect information has been released.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.

