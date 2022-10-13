Local

IMPD investigating police shooting on city’s northwest side

An IMPD patrol car at the scene of a shooting in Indianapolis on Oct. 3, 2022. (WISH Photo from Video)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police were investigating Thursday morning after an officer fired a weapon while responding to an apartment complex on the city’s northwest side.

At around 6 a.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the George Apartment Homes, located in the 5600 block of Sebring Drive. That’s just south of the intersection of 59th Street and Georgetown Road, north of Snacks.

“IMPD officers are at the scene of an officer-involved shooting in the 5600 block of Sebring Drive,” the department said in a tweet. “No officers were injured.”

This story is developing and will be updated when more information becomes available.