IMPD investigating robbery of Verizon Wireless store, seek 2 suspects

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) - The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating two robbery suspects.

According to IMPD, on May 13, just after 9 p.m., the two suspects entered the Verizon Wireless store in the 7300 block of North Keystone Avenue stole more than 20 phones.

Police say they forced an employee back inside the store and an employee already in the store, to the store's office room.

At that time, the suspects removed and stole phones from a safe, placing them in a trash bag and then fled the scene on foot.

The suspects are described as black males in their late teens to early 20s.

During the robbery, one suspect was carrying a TEC-9 style gun and was wearing a black hoodie "Parrish Nation" across the front with black sweatpants, camo bandana and black sneakers.

The second suspect was wearing a black hoodie, white bandana, black sweatpants and white tennis shoes.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.