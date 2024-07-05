IMPD investigating serious crash on near northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police are investigating a shooting and a serious crash involving an IndyGo bus on the city’s near northwest side.

Around 6 a.m. Friday, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 1800 block of North Harding Street. That’s a residential area about three-tenths of a mile east of Riverside Park.

Police arrived at the intersection of 18th and Harding Streets and found a crash involving two cars and an IndyGo bus. The windshield of the IndyGo bus was ejected in the crash and found intact several feet away.

The windshield of an IndyGo bus rests intact on the street after being thrown from the bus during a crash on July 5, 2024. (WISH Photo/John LeSage)

IMPD says two people from one car were taken to the hospital. One of them, a woman, had been shot. She was listed in critical condition.

Investigators believe “several people” were inside the second car but would not give a specific number.

Two people with injuries later showed up at a hospital and police believe they are connected to the incident, according to IMPD Public Information Officer Tommy Thompson.

An IMPD crash investigator at the scene told News 8 that the IndyGo driver was not hurt and the only passenger left before emergency workers arrived.

IMPD says they are treating the crash site as a crime scene and detectives are working to get a search warrant for one of the vehicles to see if there are any guns inside.

Harding Street will remain closed between 16th and 18th streets “for some time” because the crash involves an IndyGo bus, Officer Thompson says.

This story is still developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.