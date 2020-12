IMPD investigating west side homicide

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide on the city’s west side.

IMPD was called to the 3100 block of Auburn St. around 3 a.m. That’s near 25th Street and Georgetown Road, by Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Officers arrived to find a man who had been shot.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

His identity has not yet been released.

IMPD has not yet released any suspect information.