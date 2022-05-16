Local

IMPD investigating westside homicide

(WISH Photo)
by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers are investigating the death of a man who was killed Sunday.

Officers were called to a report of a person shot around 8 a.m. on 6445 W. Washington St.

When they arrived they found a man with consistent gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office has not released the name of the man or the exact cause of death. No arrest were made in the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting should call Detective Jeremy Ingram at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

California churchgoers detained gunman in deadly attack

National /

Police investigate man involved in shooting an officer and car theft

Indiana News /

Police investigate 2 people dead and 2 arrested after possible home burglary

Indiana News /

The 10 Senate seats most likely to flip in 2022

Politics /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.