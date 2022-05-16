Local

IMPD investigating westside homicide

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers are investigating the death of a man who was killed Sunday.

Officers were called to a report of a person shot around 8 a.m. on 6445 W. Washington St.

When they arrived they found a man with consistent gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office has not released the name of the man or the exact cause of death. No arrest were made in the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting should call Detective Jeremy Ingram at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475.