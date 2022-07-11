Local

IMPD: Juvenile in stable condition after Monday morning shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A juvenile was in the hospital Monday after a shooting on the city’s north side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Just after 12:30 a.m., police found a young person shot at 40th and Ruckle Streets. That’s between Meridian Street and College Avenue.

The victim, identified as a male, was taken to Riley Hospital for Children in stable condition.

Investigators at the scene tell News 8 that a bystander stepped in and helped the victim until police and paramedics arrived.

Detectives spoke with one person who claimed to know what happened, says Sgt. Don Weilhammer with IMPD.

“Many times, people will come up and say they were a witness, but they just might have heard something. It isn’t necessarily connected with it. So I can’t tell if he has any information for us or not,” Weilhammer said. “I’d much rather someone call us with information because the only way we solve this is with input from the community that has witnessed what has occurred here.”

There is no information on who may be the shooter.

Anyone with information was asked to call Det. Gregory Taylor at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.