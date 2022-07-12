Local

IMPD: Juvenile shot, killed on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A juvenile died after a shooting Tuesday morning on the city’s east side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Just after 1 a.m., officers were called to a shooting in the 6400 block of Meadowlark Drive. That’s near 42nd Street and North Arlington Avenue, just west of I-465.

Police at the scene tell News 8 that the victim, identified only as a male, was found in the middle of the street. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition but did not survive.

Police say they took another juvenile into custody, but they aren’t sure if that person is the shooter.

Based on evidence at the scene, investigators believe drugs were involved.

The shooting came just a few hours after a man was shot and killed at an apartment complex on Indy’s near-north side.

Both shootings are under investigation.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the IMPD homicide office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.