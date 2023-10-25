IMPD K9 Ringo back to work after recovering from stab wounds

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department gave a heartwarming update Wednesday on Ringo, the police dog who was stabbed three times by a burglary suspect last month, that is guaranteed to make you smile!

Police dog Ringo was released from Indy Vet Emergency & Specialty Hospital in early September after suffering from serious stab wounds on Sept. 2, when he was attacked by a burglary suspect, Brandon Ramirez, at Greene’s Auto and Truck Service.

A little over a month later, IMPD said in a post on platform X, “He has been re-certified and now is back on duty!”

Last week, Ringo and the IMPD K9 Unit stopped by Indy Vet to show appreciation to those who offered compassion and care for their four-legged friend.

Click here to watch Ringo and IMPD K9 give thanks to Indy Vet.

🐕 A heartwarming update on K9 Ringo 🐕 He has been re-certified and now is back on duty! We want to thank IndyVet for giving Ringo a second chance at life and getting him back on the job. Watch the full video here -> https://t.co/Uz8N36nPlR pic.twitter.com/bOV1CDu9G7 — IMPD (@IMPDnews) October 25, 2023

