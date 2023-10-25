Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

IMPD K9 Ringo back to work after recovering from stab wounds

IMPD K-9 Ringo (Provided Photo/Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department)
by: Daja Stowe
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department gave a heartwarming update Wednesday on Ringo, the police dog who was stabbed three times by a burglary suspect last month, that is guaranteed to make you smile!

Police dog Ringo was released from Indy Vet Emergency & Specialty Hospital in early September after suffering from serious stab wounds on Sept. 2, when he was attacked by a burglary suspect, Brandon Ramirez, at Greene’s Auto and Truck Service.

A little over a month later, IMPD said in a post on platform X, “He has been re-certified and now is back on duty!”

Last week, Ringo and the IMPD K9 Unit stopped by Indy Vet to show appreciation to those who offered compassion and care for their four-legged friend.

Click here to watch Ringo and IMPD K9 give thanks to Indy Vet.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

As the ‘Hollywood of the...
Entertainment /
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried acknowledges...
National News /
Trick-or-treat times for central Indiana...
As Seen on TV /
Israeli air and ground strikes...
International News /
Your Vote 2023: Find your...
Local News /
Patty’s Picks: John Cena flexes...
News /
House Democrat Dean Phillips launches...
Political News /
Irvington Halloween Festival returns for...
Local News /