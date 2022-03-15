Local

IMPD locates missing man last seen Monday

Christopher Howard was last seen on March 14, 2022. (Provided Photo/IMPD)

UPDATE: Police tweeted Thursday morning Christopher Howard had been located.

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing man who was last seen Monday.

Christopher Howard is 5 feet, 11 inches, weighs 170 pounds and may be in need of medical attention. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Howard was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, khaki pants, black boots and a brown baseball hat.

Police say he has made suicidal statements in the past and may be armed.

Anyone who locates Howard is asked to immediately call 911.