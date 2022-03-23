Local

IMPD looking for 6-year-old boy missing since Friday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 6-year-old boy.

Horlbens Charles was last seen on Friday, March 18.

IMPD says Charles was taken from his home in the 10000 block of Ellis Drive, near the intersection of East 42nd Street and North Mitthoefer Road, by a woman named Flaurene Fenelon.

Fenelon is not related to Charles, has no custody rights, and did not have the permission of Charles’ father to take the child from the home.

Charles is 3 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 50 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants, and black shoes.

Fenelon is described as being 5 feet, 5 inches tall and 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was seen driving a blue Kia 4-door car.

Anyone with information about Charles’ whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately or contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit by calling 317-327-6160 or by emailing missingpersonstips@Indy.Gov. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.