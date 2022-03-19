Local

IMPD looking for car involved in fatal Troy Avenue hit-and-run

A stock image of a 2013-2014 Chevrolet Cruze that IMPD says was involved in a fatal hit-and-run accident. (Provided Photo/IMPD)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking residents to be on the lookout for a car involved in a fatal Friday morning hit-and-run.

IMPD says officers were sent to the 7100 block of East Troy Avenue on a report of a person struck at around 8:30 a.m. and found an unresponsive woman suffering from trauma. That’s near Five Points Road and Southeastern Avenue.

The victim, identified as 59-year-old Carol Miller, died at the scene.

IMPD on Saturday released a description of the vehicle they believe hit Miller and then left the scene.

Police are looking for a 2013-2014 Chevrolet Cruze that is blue-gray in color.

IMPD says the Cruze will have a missing passenger side mirror, shattered windshield, and broken passenger side headlight. The vehicle was last seen headed south on East Troy Avenue.

If you locate a vehicle matching the one described by IMPD, call the IMPD Crash Investigations Office at 317-327-6549 or reach out to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.