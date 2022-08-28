Local

IMPD looking for help locating missing man

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are seeking help locating a man last seen Saturday.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is looking for Earnest Green, 73.

He was last seen Saturday in the area of 800 South Kitley Avenue. This is on the southeast side of Indianapolis. Green was last seen driving a blue 2013 Chevy Silverado with a silver toolbox and an Indiana license plate reading MB2267.

Police say Green is 5 feet 7 inches tall and 163 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. When last seen, he was wearing a blue shirt, gray pants, and a black/yellow military hat.

If you know where he is, please call 911.