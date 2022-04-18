Local

IMPD looking for help locating missing man

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are seeking help locating a man last seen Saturday afternoon.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is looking for 40-year-old Alonzo Walker.

He was last seen April 16 at 3 p.m. in the 3000 block of Stubbington Lane. That’s on the southeast side near Hanna and Southeastern avenues.

Police say Walker is 6’3″ and 330 pounds with no hair and brown eyes. When last seen, he was wearing blue jeans, a dark-colored polo and possibly flip flops.

If you know where he is, please call 911.